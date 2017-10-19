Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Even a genius sometimes needs a little helping hand in fixing something ...

And that honour was given to one Huddersfield student who got to visit one of his heroes - and fix the machine he relies on in communicating his ideas.

Paweł Woźniak was invited to the Cambridge home of the world’s most famous scientist, Professor Stephen Hawking, tasked with checking his machine to make sure he keeps his equally-famous synthesised voice.

Prof Hawking was full of praise for Paweł, an engineering student at the University of Huddersfield, after he also fixed his blink sensor.

The sensor is an infrared switch mounted onto Professor Hawking’s spectacles which has been developed and maintained by Intel since the 1990s.

Paweł is currently on a work placement with the computing company and was tasked with troubleshooting the devices Prof Hawking relies on to teach others on the universe.

Prof Hawking suffers from motor-neurone disease and has relied on electronic equipment to communicate for most of his life.

Paweł said: “Meeting Stephen Hawking was one of the greatest experiences of my life as I have a strong interest in science in general – including maths and physics – and I’ve always been a fan of his work.”

The student was rewarded with praise from the famous academic and also received a copy of his book The Grand Design with a personalised message of thanks signed with the professor’s thumbprint.

Paweł added: “I love projects that help people improve their lives. It’s amazing to know that technology has allowed the professor to continue writing books and make discoveries even after he lost almost all his movement.”