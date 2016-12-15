Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A supermarket is asking customers to pucker up.

Morrisons in Meltham is giving away scores of sprigs of mistletoe in an effort to increase festive romance, after 25% of British shoppers said all they want for Christmas this year is a kiss from a loved one.

Timothy Conley, store manager at Morrisons Meltham, said: “Kissing under the mistletoe is one of the oldest Christmas traditions and we want to do our bit to keep it alive.

“The mistletoe giveaway was extremely popular last year so we hope to get even more customers kissing this Christmas. And you never know, true love could just be an aisle away.”

The mistletoe giveaway was launched after research revealed the tradition of kissing under the plant was at risk of dying out with 71% of under 35s admitting they had never experienced a kiss under mistletoe.