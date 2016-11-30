Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Huddersfield teenagers who stabbed a man in the back after chasing him have both been put behind bars.

Darnell Ceasar was armed with a lock knife and Simeon Baptiste had both a kitchen knife and lock knife while on a night out.

Jonathan Sharp, prosecuting at Leeds Crown Court, said they had “a good deal to drink” and at one point were seen by the complainant Francis Canning arguing with a woman in the Tokyo nightclub.

In the early hours of October 9 Mr Canning saw them arguing in the street with the same woman and, concerned, went over and asked if she was OK.

Ceasar took out his knife and flicked it open and Baptiste also began waving a knife.

Mr Canning backed off at that point but when he saw the pair and the woman move towards the Shambles arcade, out of concern he returned.

Mr Sharp said Mr Canning then lobbed a bottle at the pair and they turned and pursued him.

Ceasar managed to catch up and stabbed him in the back, causing him to collapse to the ground before the pair ran off. Baptiste dropped one of his knives as he did so.

Mr Sharp said they appeared in high spirits and Baptiste’s other knife could be seen protruding from his waistband as they were tracked on CCTV.

The police were alerted and when they saw officers the pair split up. Baptise ran through the centre discarding his knife saying: “what have I done wrong” when arrested.

Ceasar tried to get away through gardens but was found in bushes.

Mr Canning, a landscape gardener, needed six stitches in his back wound and had not yet been able to return to work. He has also suffered nightmares since.

The court heard Baptiste had a previous conviction for having a knife, completing the weapons awareness course as part of his sentence.

Adam Birkby for Baptiste said he was an immature young man who lacked self-confidence and had shown poor judgment in carrying a knife again.

Gillian Batts for Ceasar said he had never been in trouble before and could not explain the stabbing which was totally out of character and deeply regretted.

Baptiste, 18 of Wellfield Bank, Crosland Moor and Ceasar, 18 of Bunny Park, Lockwood both admitted wounding with intent and having a bladed article.

Each was sentenced to three years eight months in a young offender institution.