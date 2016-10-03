A Huddersfield driver who stabbed another motorist in the heart during a road rage incident has been jailed for life after he was branded “very dangerous” by a judge.

Davern Pinnock thrust a lock-knife at Jumaine Miller during a confrontation at a busy traffic intersection in Leeds and also wounded him in the back and arm.

The father-of-two had to undergo emergency surgery after the incident on the evening of October 15 last year but developed problems which led to him suffering devastating brain damage.

Leeds Crown court heard today that 33-year-old Mr Miller remains in a “vegetative, minimally conscious state” almost a year later and his condition is unlikely to improve. He can barely communicate and has to rely entirely on others for everything.

At the time of the stabbing Pinnock was on licence from a prison sentence from another road rage incident in which he and others attacked a father and son in Huddersfield.

Pinnock, 20 of Jade Place, Fartown, was found guilty by the jury earlier this year of wounding with intent and possessing a bladed article.

Jailing him for life and ordering him to serve a minimum of eight years before he can be considered for release by the Parole Board, Judge Tom Bayliss QC said: “In light of your previous convictions and the fact you were on licence at the time I have concluded you are a dangerous individual who will be prone to further episodes of unpredictable violence in the future.

“This was a deliberate, premeditated stabbing to a vulnerable part of the body and your victim suffered life threatening injuries.”

“I am quite satisfied, having observed you throughout the trial, that you have no remorse for what you did. You are, in my judgment, a very dangerous man.”

The court heard Mr Miller and a close friend were each driving their cars along Leeds and Bradford Road through Pudsey when Pinnock, who later said he did not know the area, had cut in front of one of them.

A jury heard Mr Miller from Bradford was annoyed by this and he and his friend boxed Pinnock’s car in so all three stopped. Mr Miller got out to speak to Pinnock but before he reached him Pinnock was able to drive off.

But Pinnock was then held up at traffic lights and a further confrontation took place close to Owlcotes roundabout where the stabbing happened before Pinnock drove off.

He was arrested later at home and said he had the knife in his car for cutting laminate flooring and claimed he had shown it to the other man hoping he would go away and had acted in self defence.

A statement was read out in court on behalf of Mr Miller’s fiancée Leanne Cox who said: “He was my world, my smile, my best friend, my security, my everything.”

His sister said their family were struggling to come to terms with having to watch the “slow and painful deterioration of my brother.”

Adam Birkby, representing Pinnock, said a report indicated he did not have a psychopathic personality and could be rehabilitated with work, urging the court to pass an extended rather than a life sentence.