Boxers will take to the ring for a major fundraiser.

Rawthorpe Amateur Boxing Club is staging a tournament featuring some of their young members competing against boxers from around Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and the north of England at the event at The Venue in Barkisland.

Mark Reynolds, of RABC, said: “It’s a big fundraiser for us, we’re bringing a mill back into use by developing it. We’ve put £40,000 in and over three years were committing over 30,000 volunteer hours to it.

“This tournament will help fundraise for it.”

RABC have taken on an empty building at Bridge Croft Mills in Milnsbridge. The 10,000sqft building needs refurbishment to make it fit for purpose.

The complex will open seven days a week, and one floor will be dedicated to youngsters.

The boxing club was founded way back in October 1998 and has delivered on its pledge to provide fitness and boxing training for young people in the community. The club engages with 6,000 people a year with the potential to support 28,000 in the new club venue.

The fundraising night takes place on Friday January 27 and features 14 bouts on with 13 of RABC’s own boxers, dinner, plus an auction and raffle.

Tickets are available from Mark on 07747846977 markleftjab@hotmail.co.uk.