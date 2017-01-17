Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town is heading into Europe.

Town has sealed a six-month commercial partnership with German marketing agency Bockelkamp Sports Marketing UG to promote Town’s corporate portfolio across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Building on interest generated by the appointment of manager David Wagner and an influx of players form the continent, Cologne-based Bockelkamp UG will offer the club’s match day hospitality, sponsorship, advertising portfolio, commercial partnerships, events and more to businesses across the three countries.

Town commercial director Sean Jarvis said: “Even before this new partnership, I’ve had lots of emails and interest from German, Austrian and Swiss companies, driven by the influx of personnel from those areas into the club. In fact, we’re expecting a contingent of German companies to attend Saturday’s (Jan 21) game against Ipswich Town.

“We obviously need contacts and expertise to access these markets and this six-month partnership with Bockelkamp UG provides this. The company is well established in Germany in marketing, PR and consulting and we’re looking forward to working with them to gauge potential interest in Huddersfield Town. I certainly feel this could come to be an important strategic area for the club away from the pitch, as it has become on it.”