Man arrested as police investigate alleged rape in Huddersfield town centre

  • Updated
  • By

Alleyway off Market Street and Imperial Arcade sealed off

Police investigate alleged town centre rape
A young man has been arrested after a woman was allegedly raped in Huddersfield town centre.

A police investigation is now ongoing into the alleged offence early this morning close to Imperial Arcade off Market Street.

An alleyway leading to Queen Tap Yard was sealed off for most of today, guarded by a Pcso.

Another officer was guarding part of the Imperial Arcade.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to an address off Market Street, Huddersfield, at 5.08am on Thursday, September 8 to an allegation of a serious sexual assault.

Police incident, Queen Tap Yard, Huddersfield.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and a 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape.”

Police have appealed for anyone who may have seen what happened or anything suspicious in that area at that time to contact them on 101 quoting log 191 of Thursday September 8.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.

