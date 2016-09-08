Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A young man has been arrested after a woman was allegedly raped in Huddersfield town centre.

A police investigation is now ongoing into the alleged offence early this morning close to Imperial Arcade off Market Street.

An alleyway leading to Queen Tap Yard was sealed off for most of today, guarded by a Pcso.

Another officer was guarding part of the Imperial Arcade.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to an address off Market Street, Huddersfield, at 5.08am on Thursday, September 8 to an allegation of a serious sexual assault.

Police incident, Queen Tap Yard, Huddersfield.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and a 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape.”

Police have appealed for anyone who may have seen what happened or anything suspicious in that area at that time to contact them on 101 quoting log 191 of Thursday September 8.

