Artist Peter O'Toole (left) and Commercial Director Sean Jarvis (right) and staff with limited edition Huddersfield Town clap banners.

Kids may love ‘em – but not everyone has that happy clappy feeling when it comes to Huddersfield Town’s noisy clap banners.

The club has been praised from many quarters for handing out thousands of clap banners, the latest featuring #WagnerRevolution artwork by Huddersfield-based illustrator Peter O’Toole.

Young fans have been creating a din with the cardboard banners at home games, but not all fans are behind the idea if social media reaction is anything to go by.

Purists have said they prefer to hear singing rather than artificial ‘clapping’ from the noisy clap banners.

Nathan Wilby, 40, a die-hard Town fan, said: “Not embarrassing, just plain annoying! Don’t like them – what’s wrong with clapping ya hands?”

Artist Peter O'Toole's limited edition Huddersfield Town clap banners.

Twitter user Steely, a season card holder, said: “Embarrassing really in my opinion. The atmosphere has been tremendous without.”

But many supporters have enjoyed finding a ‘freebie’ beneath their seat before home games.

Watch Town fans roar the team to victory against Rotherham United last night

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Fan Glen Littlewood said: “They are fine. My grandchild likes them to turn up the volume. Saves the vocals being used up.”

Lexie Rhodes said her grandad loved them too. “He has Parkinson’s so struggles to clap,” said Lexie. “He loves it, makes him feel included.”

Huddersfield v Rotherham Fans fill all four stands.

Vicky, commenting on Twitter, said: “My boy can only see half the game due to eyesight. The atmosphere makes a real difference to him and ensures he isn’t bored. I’m all for the clappers and they decorated his bedroom nicely.”

Town’s commercial director Sean Jarvis posted pictures of the clap banners on Twitter asking fans to “put us on the Richter scale.”

Huddersfield v Rotherham Fans fill all four stands.

He said any research on clap banners’ popularity ought to include asking kids for their views.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s home game against Rotherham he tweeted: “Just had a message from a disabled lad who loves the clap banners! Give it some tonight young man.”