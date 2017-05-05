Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s Pedal for Pounds team have embarked on their ‘Wagner Way’ challenge.

Around 135 cyclists set off from Dortmund in Germany to the city of Nijmegen on Thursday morning for the first leg of the 250 mile fundraising feat.

And no doubt they will make quite an impact on the thousands of motorists over the course of the route – not least as they are wearing distinctive yellow ‘Wagner Way’ bike ride jerseys, sponsored by Made by Cooper.

But after a delayed start to the bikes’ late arrival it was all hands on deck to get them unloaded and hit the road.

Club ambassador Andy Booth said: “We are all delighted that this year’s Pedal for Pounds is underway, the level of interest in ‘The Wagner Way’ has been totally unprecedented and everyone on the coach is really excited to get started.

“We always work hard to make the rides different and I think the Wagner Way from Dortmund has captured the imagination of our supporters and around 135 cyclists.”

Friday is the longest leg for the cyclists, spanning 88 miles across the Netherlands to Rotterdam in time for the evening ferry back to Hull.

On Saturday, cyclists will make the return journey from Hull to Huddersfield for a well earned pie and peas celebration.

The cyclists will be joined by more Town fans on that morning who are taking part in the shorter ‘Hull to Home’ ride.

The now traditional lap of honour will still take place at the final game of the season a day later when Wagner’s side hosts Cardiff City at the John Smith’s Stadium in a noon kick-off. Cyclists will meet up at PPG Canalside at 11am and travel to the stadium together.

Messages of supported have been tweeted by both fans of the club and Town’s official account.

Denby Dale CC tweeted @DenbyDaleCC: ”Don’t do it by halves - one of our coaches Mick Greig goes there and back on #p4p8! Flying the flag for the Dale! #huddersfield

Stef Maynard @StefM78 tweeted: “Massive good luck to all the #p4p8 riders today! Been saying it for the last three years, but I’ll defo do it next year!

Shazza lloyd tweeted @shazzaT84: “Massive good luck to all the #p4p8 ‘ers keep safe and enjoy. go pedal for those pounds guys.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/keepitupcampaign or text KIUP99 £5 to 70070!