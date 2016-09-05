Huddersfield Town commercial director Sean Jarvis who was announced as a regional finalist in the Specsavers Spectacle Wearer of the Year Award 2016.

It’s often football referees who are told they should have gone to Specsavers.

Now Huddersfield Town director Sean Jarvis could become a pin-up for the national spectacles chain.

Commercial director Sean, in charge of Town’s off-the-field success, has been shortlisted as a regional finalist for the Specsavers Spectacle Wearer of the Year Award 2016.

Sean, who has just turned 50, needs glasses to keep up with the action on the pitch and has put the boot into hundreds of others entrants in the 45-59 age category – thanks to 11-year-old son Josh who talked him into entering.

To celebrate his success, Sean was invited into the Halifax Specsavers store for a photoshoot and to collect a bottle of champagne and a £150 Specsavers voucher.

Originally from Leicester, Sean has lived in Halifax for 22 years with his wife Sarah. He entered the Spectacle Wearer of the Year Award after his son saw the competition advertised on Facebook.

Sean said: “I’ve never felt ashamed of my glasses or reluctant to wear them. When I got my first pair I was just grateful to be able to see properly again. Now I can see that there’s a fashion element to the frames as well and I love wearing them.”

Specsavers store manager Sharron Manning said: “Sean is definitely deserving of the title. He looks fantastic in his glasses and we’re all rooting for him.”

If Sean wins his category, he’ll be heading down to London to the star-studded award ceremony on October 11 where he’ll meet former pussycat doll Kimberley Wyatt and enjoy two nights in a luxury hotel.

The overall winner will bag a grand prize of £10,000 cash, a holiday for two to New York and £1,000 to spend on new glasses.

The awards aim to celebrate wearing glasses with pride and every entry raises £1 for UK anti-bullying children’s charity Kidscape.