Every single Huddersfield Town season ticket holder – more than 20,000 of them – are to be issued with new cards by the club after some fans reported problems with the scanning system at the turnstiles.

Back in August the Examiner reported that hundreds of fans were annoyed to find themselves in lengthy queues for the first home match of the Premier League season against Newcastle United.

At the time club commercial director Sean Jarvis admitted there had been a few teething problems following an “IT issue” on the morning of the game which had caused scanning problems at the turnstiles for those with season cards.

A club spokesman said: “In order to address the issues that certain supporters have experienced with scanning into games in the early stages of the season, the club has taken the decision to undertake a programme of season card reprinting.

“The new season cards are being sent out on a phased basis. To date, season cards in the Fantastic Media Stand upper and lower tiers and the Chadwick Lawrence Cowshed have been reissued and sent to supporters.

“Other season card holders can expect to receive a new card before the game at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on December 9. In the interim, fans should continue to use their existing season cards.”