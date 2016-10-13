Login Register
Huddersfield Town fans raise £100k through Keep it Up campaign in 2015-16

Money to be shared between Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the Huddersfield Town Academy

Town chairman Dean Hoyle announcing the total of the Keep it Up campaign

Huddersfield Town fans raised £100,000 for the ‘Keep It Up’ campaign during the 2015/16 season.

The figure, which will be split evenly between the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the Huddersfield Town Academy, takes the total raised since the campaign’s inception in 2009 to £1.4 million.

A large portion of the funds came via the Orchard Energy sponsored The Shankly Tour Pedal for Pounds 7 bike ride from Carlisle United, via Preston North End, Anfield, Liverpool and back to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Pedal 4 Pounds 5 homecoming
The remaining monies were made up from other fundraisers such as the ‘Bag It Up’ recycling campaign, one off donations, bucket collections and individual supporter initiatives.

Town chairman Dean Hoyle joined YAA chairman Peter Sunderland and aircrew paramedics for a special photograph at Nostell Priory, the base to the new Airbus H145 helicopter.

Mr Sunderland said: “The Keep It Up Campaign is astonishing, not just the efforts of the football club and its supporters but it is a true partnership that is long-standing and is vital to the people of Huddersfield.

“The tremendous efforts of the football club and its supporters have funded every YAA mission in a HD postcode.

“For this achievement, we say a huge thank you.”

Mr Hoyle added: “Lots of supporters have generously contributed to Keep It Up, families and friends of cyclists, fans who have put money in collecting tins, businesses who have sponsored events, volunteers who have given up their time.

“Everyone who has had an involvement in any way should be proud.”

