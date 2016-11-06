Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of Huddersfield Town fans stood for a minute’s silence to remember those who lost their lives in conflict.

Supporters, players and staff – including head coach David Wagner – paid tribute at the club’s annual Remembrance Game against Birmingham City at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

The Remembrance Game was brought forward by a week as there are no matches next weekend because of the international break.

The Town players will wear poppies on their shirts for the next game at Cardiff City on Saturday week.

To coincide with the event the club announced that an 11th former Town player killed in service of his country was to be added to the club’s roll of honour.

Club statistician Alan Hodgson found that John Edward Didymus, who played for Town in 1908 and 1909, was killed while serving in France on April 12, 1918, the day before his 33rd birthday.

Didymus was born in Portsmouth and played for his hometown club before joining Northampton. A winger, he was signed by Huddersfield Town on October 1 1908 and made his debut in a 1-0 win over Carlisle nine days later.

Known as Fred, Didymus became a tram driver after hanging up his boots and then enlisted as a private with the 8th Battalion, Middlesex Regiment during the Great War.