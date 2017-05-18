Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are continuing to investigate a serious assault in Honley which left a man fighting for his life.

Popular Huddersfield Town fan Andrew Cruickshanks, 52, of Holmfirth , was taken to Leeds General Infirmary following an altercation in Stone Fold on Sunday night.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said Mr Cruickshanks, known to friends as Totty, was still in a critical condition.

Many have taken to Facebook to share their shock at what’s happened and send messages of support.

Pauline Morgan said: “I don’t know you, Totty, but hope you make a full recovery. Town supporters are there for you (and your family) wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Cath Jones posted: “Lit a candle for you, Totty. Hope you make a full recovery.”

Trevor Lorriman said: “Keep fighting Totty!”

Ann Fitzpatrick added: “Absolutely shocked to hear this news. One of the kindest, gentle, caring gentlemen that I’ve know practically all my life.”

A 49-year-old Huddersfield man has been arrested and bailed.