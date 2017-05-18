Detectives are continuing to investigate a serious assault in Honley which left a man fighting for his life.

Popular Huddersfield Town fan Andrew Cruickshanks, 52, of Holmfirth , was taken to Leeds General Infirmary following an altercation in Stone Fold on Sunday night.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said Mr Cruickshanks, known to friends as Totty, was still in a critical condition.

Many have taken to Facebook to share their shock at what’s happened and send messages of support.

Police scene on Stone Fold, Honley.
Police scene on Stone Fold, Honley.

Pauline Morgan said: “I don’t know you, Totty, but hope you make a full recovery. Town supporters are there for you (and your family) wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Cath Jones posted: “Lit a candle for you, Totty. Hope you make a full recovery.”

Trevor Lorriman said: “Keep fighting Totty!”

Ann Fitzpatrick added: “Absolutely shocked to hear this news. One of the kindest, gentle, caring gentlemen that I’ve know practically all my life.”

A 49-year-old Huddersfield man has been arrested and bailed.