Football fans will come together at this weekend’s Huddersfield Town match with a round of applause for crash victim Katelyn Dawson.

The club’s commercial director Sean Jarvis confirmed on social media that the minute’s applause would take place at the 15-minute mark of Saturday’s game against West Ham as a nod to Katelyn’s age when she died on Wednesday.

The teenager was one of four people hurt after a BMW smashed into a bus shelter on Wakefield Road in Moldgreen, but tragically succumbed to her injuries later that night.

Town fan Chris Green tweeted on Thursday encouraging fellow supporters to take part in the applause at the John Smith’s Stadium, writing: “She was only 15 years of age and had her whole life to live.”

Word of the gesture is also being spread on West Ham fans’ forums to encourage them to take part.

Sean Jarvis said of the plans: “I will ask our announcer to do so - this is about supporting the family and our community”.

He added: “This is a very tragic accident that has shocked our community and the UK - it’s only right we Terriers and Hammers show our respect.”

A picture of Katelyn will also be projected in the stadium at the 15 minute mark.