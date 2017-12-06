The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Football Association has decided to take no action against Huddersfield Town over an incident in which fans threw missiles at West Brom player James McClean.

The FA has made the decision after being told by the club that stadium officials had tried but failed to identify the supporters who pelted McClean with objects at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The objects were thrown after a tough challenge by McClean on winger Tom Ince late in the game on November 4 which Town won 1-0.

According to Huddersfield Town, the investigation to identify the culprits is still open.

A spokesman for the club said the FA had received its report on the incident which had included details of the action taken to try to identify the culprits.

The club spokesman said stadium officials had faced difficulties identifying individuals involved in the incident.

He added: “The Football Association received our observations and now consider the matter closed; no action will be taken (against the club).”

Both the FA and the club have made clear that anyone identified for throwing objects can expect to be banned from the stadium.

After the game, McClean, who has angered some fans by refusing to wear the Remembrance Day poppy on his shirt, branded the missile throwers ‘cowards’ in a post on his Instagram account.

Frustrating is the best word to describe today.. p.s launching bottles and other objects from up in the stands make you cowards not hard men A post shared by Jimmymac_11 (@jimmymac_11) on Nov 4, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

* The club has urged anyone with information about the incident to email John Smith’s Stadium Safety Officer John Robinson on safety.officers@ksdl.org.uk