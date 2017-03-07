The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town Hall hit the right note with organisers of the Yorkshire Brass Band Championships.

The event was staged at the town hall for the first time in many years because the regular venue for the event, St George’s Hall in Bradford, is closed for refurbishment.

And Peggy Tomlinson, regional secretary for the championships, said organisers couldn’t have been happier with the venue and the standard of musicianship on display.

More than 50 bands competed in five “divisions”, with Black Dyke Mills Band crowned winners in the top championship section. Marsden Silver Band won the first section with Huddersfield and Ripponden Brass Band winning the fourth section, where Clifton & Lightcliffe Brass Band was runner-up.

Other local bands competing included Skelmanthorpe, Lindley, Hade Edge, Hepworth, Elland and Lindley.

The top performers will go through to the national championships to be held in September at Cheltenham racecourse.

Peggy said: “We had a very successful weekend.

“It was he first year we have held the competition at Huddersfield Town Hall for a considerable number of years.

“The staff were most helpful and the venue worked really well for us.

“The bands enjoyed the weekend and greatly appreciated the facilities provided.”