kirklees Council is facing the prospect of further roof repairs to Huddersfield Town Hall just months after work finished on major roof renovations.

A leak in the ceiling in the council chamber meant a meeting was called off on Wednesday as water was dripping on councillors.

It has now emerged the leak is in a different part of the roof to that repaired in an £800,000 project last year.

Council chief executive Jacqui Gedman, said last year’s refurbishment was to the concert hall area, whereas this week’s leak was in the council chamber.

She said: “Unfortunately because of a leak in the ceiling in the council chamber, directly above where councillors were sitting, the meeting of the full council could not go ahead.

“With the agreement of the mayor, councillors moved into a different room in the town hall to consider three items of urgent business, but all other matters have been adjourned and will be dealt with at the next meeting.

“Members of the public who had turned up to ask questions or make representations will all receive a written response to their requests, and I have apologised for the inconvenience they suffered.

“It is important to recognise that the leak was in a different area of the roof to that which was treated last year. Those refurbishment works were to the concert hall area.”