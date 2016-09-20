Huddersfield Town fans will be able to salute the district’s Olympic and Paralympic heroes at a match next week.

Club officials have teamed up with Mayor of Kirklees Clr Jim Dodds to organise a special reception for the successful sportsmen and women.

The mayor will host the athletes in a private suite at the John Smith’s Stadium at the game against Yorkshire rivals Rotherham on Tuesday, September 27.

Then at half-time the athletes will be introduced to the crowd and interviewed on the pitch.

Those invited include Holmfirth-based gold medallist Ed Clancy and badminton star Marcus Ellis, of Golcar, who won a bronze medal in Rio.

Also invited are Paralympian swimmer Jonny Booth, of Holmfirth, and Huddersfield diver Lois Toulson along with Huddersfield-born showjumping brothers Michael and John Whitaker.

Paralympic athlete Jonny Booth

Dewsbury-born triathlete Alistair Brownlee and his brother Jonny have had to decline the invitation.

Clr Dodds said the venue was chosen to give as many people as possible the opportunity to see the athletes while not detracting from a regional parade and celebration in Leeds the following night.

“It’s a great opportunity for local people to say thank you and congratulate the athletes on their achievements,” he said.

In September, 2012 there was a big celebration in St George’s Square, Huddersfield, to mark Clancy’s gold medal-winning success.

Great Britain's Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge with their bronze medals following the men's badminton doubles final

Clancy’s success at the London games captured the imagination and there was a civic reception hosted by then Mayor of Kirklees Clr David Ridgway followed by a fireworks display.

This year’s event in Huddersfield will be more low key so that it does not take away from a regional parade in Leeds city centre from 5.45pm the following night.

Some people have been left disappointed that Kirklees isn’t having an event of its own.

Keen cyclist Gilly Dukes, 45, of Milnsbridge, said she didn’t think it was fair that anyone wanting to see the athletes would have to pay to go to the football match.

Gilly, who has a son Amos, 11, said they weren’t football fans and added: “It’s a little bit sad really. I am a regular cyclist and my son takes part in sporting activities but, as a family, we don’t wish to pay to go to the football.”

Three times Olympic Gold winner Ed Clancy, shows off his Rio medal to the crowd at the Huddersfiel v Wolves game

Gilly e-mailed the mayor with her views and had a reply from the mayor’s office.

A council spokesman said the authority did not want to detract from the regional event in Leeds.

Clancy is Yorkshire’s most decorated Olympian with three gold medals. Clancy attended Town’s game against Wolves last month and was interviewed on the pitch at half-time.