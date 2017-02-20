Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have confirmed an investigation has begun into an alleged bottle-throwing incident during the club’s FA Cup tie with Manchester City on Saturday.

The John Smith Stadium’s safety team is investigating the incident which reportedly happened in the 63rd minute in front of the Revell Ward Stand when a plastic soft-drink bottle was flung from the crowd.

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Bacary Sagna were warming up on the touchline when the bottle was thrown in their direction.

The bottle just missed Sterling, according to reports, but Sagna reacted and looked towards the crowd.

It is understood that police and the club are working together to identify the culprit. The investigation is expected to involve viewing CCTV footage.

The Football Association is aware of the incident and is in touch with the club regarding the investigation.

The FA views bottle throwing as a criminal offence as well as a potentially dangerous thing to do.

A spokesman for Huddersfield Town said: “The John Smith’s Stadium safety team are investigating the incident.”

West Yorkshire Police has been approached to comment but has yet to respond.

Earlier this month a Town fan was banned indefinitely after unfurling a Turkish flag during the clash with Leeds United.