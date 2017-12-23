The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Huddersfield Town club shop at the John Smith’s Stadium is the perfect place for a last minute Christmas present – and it’s much more than just hats and scarves.

Among the more interesting gift ideas for Terriers fans are T-shirts with slogans like “It’s a Heffing Dream” under a picture of Michael Hefele and “Walking in a Wagner Wonderland” next to an image of the main man himself, head coach David Wagner.

Quirkier still would be a Town-themed ‘elf on a shelf’ or Terry the Terrier as a garden gnome – or golf club head cover.

Perhaps the most exclusive items at the club shop are 20 limited edition paintings (80cm x 80cm) by renowned Mirfield-born artist Nigel Cooke. The scene shows Wagner’s heroes celebrating in front of a rapturous Cowshed crowd after last February’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Leeds United.

Susan Humphrey has worked at the club shop for the last nine years and said this Christmas has been by far the busiest she’s seen.

She said: “There aren’t the words to describe how busy we’ve been this year. In store it’s been packed and every day we’ve had hundreds of internet orders. We’ll have had thousands overall.

“People want anything with Premier League on it and anything commemorating the play-off final.

“It’s absolutely fantastic and so wonderful for the town.”