Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town has confirmed it is gathering evidence about missiles thrown at West Brom player James McClean at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Club and stadium officials are collecting evidence at the request of the Football Association which has contacted the club after fans appeared to throw bottles, coins and lighters from the Britannia Rescue stand on Saturday.

The objects were thrown after a tough challenge by McClean on winger Tom Ince late in the game which Town won 1-0.

After the game, 28-year-old McClean, who has angered some fans by refusing to wear the Remembrance Day poppy on his shirt, branded the missile throwers ‘cowards’ on his Instagram account.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Earlier this week the FA issued a statement which said: “We have now received the match officials’ report and will be seeking observations from Huddersfield Town AFC.”

Today (Wednesday) a club spokesman confirmed it had received the referee’s report and had been asked by the FA for its observations.

The club spokesman said: “We are collecting evidence about what happened and will give our observations (to the FA). At the moment we are fact finding.”

Huddersfield Town has seven days to respond to the FA’s request for information.

It is understood that safety officials at stadium company KSDL are working with police to try to identify those responsible for throwing objects during the game.

No-one was available to comment from West Yorkshire Police.