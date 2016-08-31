Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Huddersfield Town’s new racehorse is set to make her debut on the track next week – and could have the champion jockey on board.

Two-year-old Huddersfilly Town is entered for a race at Chelmsford City Racecourse at Great Leighs in Essex on Thursday, September 8.

She could be ridden by reigning champion Silvestre de Sousa.

The horse, trained by Ivan Furtado near Doncaster, will run in the colours of a syndicate run by Town fan and Huddersfield-based professional gambler Richard Ward.

Richard, 34, said it had taken time to get the filly to the racecourse but it was hoped the wait would be worthwhile.

“We think the horse has been working well and Ivan thinks she could be exceptional,” he said. “It could be a hot race next week but we are very, very hopeful. And we could have the champion jockey on board.”

Huddersfield Town-themed racehorse Huddersfilly Town.

The horse, which runs in blue and grey chevron colours with a blue and white striped cap, races on an all-weather surface for her debut.

Ivan said Huddersfilly Town had done some “very good pieces of work” and the stable was “really excited about her.”

He added: “I know she is taking a bit of time but she is a nice filly who will be even better as a three-year-old.”

The race comes just two days before Town – unbeaten and top of the Championship – go to Elland Road for the big West Yorkshire ‘derby’ against rivals Leeds United.

Richard said: “It’s exciting times for Town fans. With the Leeds game looming we will be aiming to keep the unbeaten run going.”

Town fan Richard, brought up in Cowcliffe, runs the Blue Grey Chevron syndicate and is selling shares in football club-themed racehorses.

Richard Ward with the Huddersfield Town filly. The lower white marking is cream applied by the trainer after she banged her head on the horse walker.

Richard has signed a fundraising deal with the Bobby Moore Fund for Cancer Research UK to have 66 horses in training within three years.

Sir Bobby, England’s 1966 World Cup-winning captain, died aged 51 from bowel cancer.

So far Richard has horses for Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City in training and has bought horses for Leeds United with Sheffield Wednesday and Leicester City to follow.

Fans can buy shares in the horses and go to watch them as owners.

There are around 20 shareholders in the Town filly all paying a monthly subscription towards training fees.

There’s a 5% share left which costs £500 upfront and £75 a month from September 1.

Richard can be contacted on 07432 055232.