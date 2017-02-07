Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 59-year-old Huddersfield Town fan has been banned indefinitely after taunting Leeds United fans on Sunday by unfurling a Turkish flag.

His actions in the Revell Ward Stand sparked outrage from Leeds fans and led to him being ejected from the John Smith’s Stadium and having his flag confiscated.

The Examiner understands the man involved is from the Lindley area.

Leeds fans Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight died on April 5, 2000, after being stabbed the night before Leeds played Galatasaray in Istanbul in the Uefa Cup semi-finals.

Ali Umit Demir was later found guilty of murdering both men and sentenced to 15 years in jail at a court in Istanbul.

In a statement a Town spokesman said: “Huddersfield Town can confirm that a 59-year-old man was ejected from the John Smith’s Stadium Revell Ward Stand at Sunday’s game against Leeds United.

“The individual has subsequently been banned from the John Smith’s Stadium indefinitely.

“Huddersfield Town takes incidents of this nature very seriously and will not tolerate this shameful behaviour under any circumstances.

“This individual is not representative of the club or its supporters.”

On Monday, a West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “A 59-year-old man has been reported for summons.”