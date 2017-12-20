Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s own brand gin has finally been released - just in time for Christmas!

The club announced today (Wed) that ‘Town Gin’ is now on sale exclusively at PPG Canalside at £50 a bittle.

The premium quality spirit is distilled in Yorkshire to a local recipe and celebrates Huddersfield Town’s historic promotion to the Premier League and their fantastic start to life in the top flight.

Commercial director Sean Jarvis said of the gin: “They made a special recipe for us. It is blue - it looks amazing.”

A bottle of ‘the blue stuff’ comes enclosed in a handmade embroidered velvet bag.

The announcement has come just in time for the festive season but get in there quick - the club have warned the limited edition product is “available in very limited quantities”.