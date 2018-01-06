Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

HD One is “absolutely on track” to start this year, the boss behind it has vowed.

Last September it was revealed that there had been a re-think over the layout of the £100m ski-slope and leisure scheme around the John Smith’s Stadium.

Executives said they intended to submit a new planning application and hoped to begin construction shortly after the football season finished in May.

But the complex proposal is only now coming before councillors at Kirklees Council.

A meeting to discuss the revised plans – which see the hotel and multi-storey car park moved to in front of the stadium – will be held in public on Thursday.

Council papers reveal planning officials have concerns about moving the four-star Radisson Park Inn hotel to the Town Avenue car park.

Previously it was set to be squeezed into the corner of the golf driving range site off Stadium Way.

They say the plan will impact on homes at Town Avenue, leaving them in the shade for most of the day.

Planning officers have also raised concerns about car headlights shining into homes as hotel guests park in the multi-storey structure.

Concerns about noise from the hotel, which would be just a few steps from more than a dozen homes, have also been raised.

Gareth Davies, managing director of Kirklees Stadium Development Limited (KSDL), the firm behind the HD One company, said they would do their utmost to consider local residents.

And he said the revised plan was less intrusive than the original scheme which featured a host of bars and restaurants close to the homes.

He said: “We’re always thinking in great detail about how we will be sensitive to people living nearby.

“But it’s a fact that the car parking with the bars and restaurants would have been significantly higher than the hotel will be.”

Commenting on last year’s vow to begin building in May, he said: “It’s absolutely still our intention to work towards starting construction this summer.

“Broadly speaking, we’re absolutely on track.”

The revised plan, seen by the Examiner last year but not yet made public, has the buildings containing restaurants and bars that were due to be in front of the ground moved to the St Andrew’s Road car park, closer to the planned dry ski slopes on Kilner Bank.

Last year Mr Davies told the Examiner the change had come after it was realised it would be far better to have the hotel close to conferencing facilities in the current stadium and the eating facilities near to the leisure facilities.

He said the full scheme was due to open in November 2020 with the multi-storey available from May 2019 and the Radisson hotel launching in October 2019.

About 70% of the available units have already been reserved by big name restaurant chains, including Zizzis, Five Guys and Nandos.

Members of Kirklees Council’s Strategic Planning Committee are due to have a pre-application discussion about the plan at the Strategic Planning Committee from 1pm on Thursday, January 11.