Huddersfield Town players put a smile on the faces of young fans when they visited the children’s ward at Calderdale Royal Hospital.

Alongside club ambassador Andy Booth, the squad took the children early Christmas presents including a gift bag which contained lots of Huddersfield Town goodies.

Half the squad had been due to go to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and half to Halifax but the HRI ward was almost empty so they all went to Halifax instead.

Club captain Mark Hudson led the players into the ward where they signed autographs and had pictures taken.

Andy Booth said: “The hospital visits are an annual tradition of the club near Christmas time and it’s really important that we give those children and families a day to remember as we get into the festive period.

“All the players were more than willing to get involved and it was great to see some of the kids’ faces when the whole squad walked through the door.

“A lot of the children got to meet their heroes and they loved their early Christmas presents from the players as well.”