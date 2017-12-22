Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s exclusive branded gin has gone down a storm – even at a cool £50 a bottle.

The club has trialled a batch of 30 bottles of the premium quality spirit and sold out within hours.

Twelve bottles went on sale at Town’s Canalside base on Wednesday and went in no time.

Another 18 bottles came in on Thursday – and they were gone by the end of the day.

The gin, distilled in Yorkshire, is blue and changes colour when tonic is added. It is one of the few ‘colour changing’ gins available.

Town are believed to be the only Premier League club to have an exclusive distilled gin.

The ‘blue stuff’ comes wrapped in a handmade embroidered velvet bag. It can only be sold at Canalside, and not in the club shops, due to licensing laws.

Town’s commercial director Sean Jarvis said of the gin : “They made a special recipe for us. It is blue – it looks amazing.”

Fans were warned that the gin came in “very limited quantities” but club officials were still shocked at the speed it flew off the shelves.

Now, the Examiner can reveal, the manufacturer has been asked to produce another batch between Christmas and New Year.

A club spokesman said: “We expect to have another batch on sale at Canalside on December 29.”