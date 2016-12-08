Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The University of Huddersfield is to become a significant centre for the exploration and celebration of the life of poet Ted Hughes.

The Ted Hughes Network will be launched at the university next Wednesday, December 14, at 5.30pm with a free public event that has contributions from leading contemporary poets, including Christopher Reid, a close associate of Hughes in his last years.

The Network – which is also finalising plans for an important conference to take place in 2017 – is working closely with organisations including The Ted Hughes Society, The Elmet Trust and the Ted Hughes Project (South Yorkshire). One goal is to develop a Yorkshire-wide Ted Hughes Literary and Heritage Trail.

Ted Hughes, who died in 1998, having served as Poet Laureate for 14 years. He was born in 1930 in the Calder Valley town of Mytholmroyd. In 1938, his family moved to Mexborough in South Yorkshire and Huddersfield is equidistant between the two locations.

University of Huddersfield ’s Dr James Underwood, who is Research Fellow for the new Ted Hughes Network, said: “This means we are ideally positioned to become a centre for all things ‘Hughes’.”