The University of Huddersfield was treated to a royal visit today from Prince Edward.

The Earl of Wessex, who is the fourth child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, was given a two-hour tour of the university’s archive centre, 3M Buckley Innovation Centre, Heritage Quay and the music department.

The university won a Queen’s Anniversary Prize for the promotion of contemporary music last year.

During his visit, Prince Edward viewed the archives of the Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, and also the famous British Music Collection (BMC).

The 52-year-old, who will turn 53 on Friday, then watched students performing music and working in the SPIRAL Lab, which is designed to push the boundaries of contemporary music composition and performance.

He was also introduced to the world of antique counterfeiting when he was shown the technology used to verify historic weaponry on behalf of national auction houses. He also seen the latest technology used to establish the ballistics of modern firearms.

The Earl concluded his visit to the campus by unveiling a plaque for a time capsule that will commemorate the university’s 175th anniversary last year.