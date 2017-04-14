Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield University is one of the top “young” universities in the world, according to a report.

The university is one of 27 UK institutions to feature in the Times Higher Education’s (THE) latest league table of the best 200 institutions globally under 50 years old.

The former polytechnic, which became a university in 1992, joins the 151-200 section of the list along with others notable former polytechnics including Manchester Metropolitan, Nottingham Trent, Salford, London Metropolitan and the University of the West of England.

UK universities feature more than those of any other nation in the table – outscoring Australia with 23 universities included and France which was third with 16 inclusions.

The UK’s highest entrant was Dundee University, founded in 1967, which was 16th on the list. Other UK institutions in the top 100 were Stirling, Plymouth and Portsmouth.

Huddersfield is among 10 UK institutions making their debut in the list this year following expansion of the table to include 200 universities against 150 last year.

University deputy vice-chancellor Prof Tim Thornton said: “One of our goals is to establish ourselves as a truly international institution. Therefore, we are delighted and proud that the Times Higher has ranked us well inside the top 200 young universities in the entire world. In fact, we are within a whisker of the top 150.”