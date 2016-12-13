Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield University has unveiled more expansion plans.

A planning application for a four-storey extension to the university’s Joseph Priestley Building has been submitted to Kirklees Council.

In the application the university says they will also re-model the building’s interior to provide “state of the art teaching and office accommodation” for the School of Applied Sciences.

In a statement with the application the university says: “The link building will create a light and airy circulation space with breakout areas inviting students to gather for informal study and relaxation. A small cafe outlet will be provided on the ground floor.

“The link building will be accessible from the north and east to ensure it can be readily accessed from other surrounding buildings.”

Plans show the extension will be built in a courtyard area where there is currently parking and a grassed area.

And it could pave the way for potential future expansion, with the university considering a new three-storey building to accommodate new laboratories.

The potential future lab extension will be in the car park, with the university hoping to relocate all car parking off-site.

If the university was to proceed with a further lab extension it would need a separate planning application.