A village was sealed off by police amid reports of a person threatening to jump from a height.

The A629 through Shepley was closed completely this afternoon.

West Yorkshire Police said the incident was due to “concern for the safety of a male.”

Police have been unable to provide more details but local sources said a boy had scaled a wall opposite the Black Bull pub with a considerable drop on the other side and had to be talked down.

Penistone Road – the main route from Sheffield to Huddersfield – was closed at about 1pm from the Sovereign crossroads up to the junction with the Knowle on the north side of the village.

Several police and ambulance vehicles were stationed in the village during the incident.

The road was re-opened just after 2pm.

It is thought no-one was harmed but police have not provided any details at this time.

If you’re struggling to cope with mental health issues here are some of the ways you can access help.

Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org .

Childline (0800 1111) runs a helpline for children and young people in the UK. Calls are free and the number won’t show up on your phone bill.

PAPYRUS (0800 068 41 41) is a voluntary organisation supporting teenagers and young adults who are feeling suicidal.

Depression Alliance is a charity for people with depression. It doesn’t have a helpline, but offers a wide range of useful resources and links to other relevant information. The website is here

Students Against Depression is a website for students who are depressed, have a low mood or are having suicidal thoughts.

Bullying UK is a website for both children and adults affected by bullying. Click here for the website