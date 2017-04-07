Queues outside the ticket office as season cards

It’s fair to say the people of Huddersfield love cats.

After the Examiner revealed a cat café is finally to open in West Yorkshire, hundreds of readers responded.

In fact, the Facebook post was our most engaged with ever, having been shared nearly 500 times and receiving more than 700 comments, appearing on more than 160,000 people’s Facebook timelines.

The overwhelming support for Kitty Café’s new branch in Leeds city centre from our readers can only mean one thing – Huddersfield needs a cat café!

Bronwyn Wain said on Facebook she “was disappointed we weren’t having one in Huddersfield”, adding it was a good way “to get cats a forever home as well.”

(Photo: Kitty Café)

Jan Barnes added: “Can we have one for dogs?”

And it’s not just humans wanting a place to hang out with furry friends while sipping on a miaow-chiato.

Felix the Huddersfield Station Cat also wants a cat café to retreat to after a hard day patrolling the platforms for pests.

She said: “It would be purrfect.

“It’s great news for all feline loving humans. And those humans who are yet to discover the peace, love and understanding that cats can provide.

“Just promise me there will NEVER be a pigeon café.”