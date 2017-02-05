Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield photographer covering the war in Ukraine says he is lucky to be alive after coming under mortar fire on Thursday evening.

Christopher Nunn was in a house with friends during fighting between government troops and Russia-backed rebels in the east of the country.

In his account on Twitter published on Saturday morning he said he had been in Avdiivka, north of Donetsk, with his friend and driver Vova and said he was aware of artillery fire on the fringes of the town but nothing to get too worried about.

Later that evening he went to visit Elena, a friend of a friend, who had lived through the entire walk in the town.

He said: “Unfortunately Elena was in the kitchen when the rocket hit and died from her injuries. I was in the bedroom and the blast sent glass and debris into my face, some of it going into my left eye.” He said he would have died if he had still been sat in the kitchen.

Mr Nunn arrived in the war-torn country in 2013 after wanting to learn more about his grandmother’s roots. When war broke out in 2014 he suddenly found himself a war photographer.