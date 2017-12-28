Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pub chain Wetherspoon is holding its own January sale with money off many of your favourite tipples.

Wetherspoon, which has The Cherry Tree, in John William Street, Huddersfield, among its portfolio, will be offering discounts on beers, ciders, wines and spirits as well as soft drinks from January 3 to 17.

Other Wetherspoon pubs in the area are the Lord Wilson, King Street, Huddersfield, and the Richard Oastler, Brighouse.

On draft there's money off Magners cider, Sharp's Doom Bar ale, Shipyard American Pale Ale, Strongbow Dark Fruit cider, Coors Light and Guinness.

Wines included are Coldwater Creek, Sauvignon Blanc Valle Central (Chile), Chardonnay California (USA), Pinot Grigio delle Venezie (Italy), Cabernet Sauvignon Valle Central (Chile), Merlot Valle Central (Chile) and White Zinfandel Rosé (USA).

Gordon's gin, Smirnoff Red vodka and Bacardi white rum, including mixer, are included in the promotion. As are bottles of San Pellegrino water, Monster energy drinks, plus tea and coffee.

There are more details on the Wetherspoons website, although it doesn't say how much of a discount they're giving.

John Hutson, Wetherspoon’s chief executive, said: "Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too.

"The range of drinks on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes – and I believe that the January sale will prove popular with customers."