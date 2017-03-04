Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Trish Sahin was only in her thirties when she first began to suffer sharp pains in her knees.

At the time she was a hockey player and otherwise fit and well. A year later she was diagnosed with osteoarthritis and her life changed forever.

Today, Trish, 58, a former art and design teacher, is severely disabled. She walks with the aid of sticks and lives in permanent pain. Two years ago she had to give up work as a supply teacher in secondary schools because her mobility was so restricted. According to the Health and Safety Executive up to one third of people with a musculo-skeletal problem such as arthritis retire early, give up work or reduce their hours.

She is far from being alone in her suffering and yet the condition itself can be isolating. Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritic disease and affects 8m people in the UK. The nature of the disease means that sufferers can end up feeling depressed and reluctant to make the effort to go out and about.

As Trish, who lives in Clayton West, explains: “I know a lot of people like me who suffer like this and end up staying in all day. I get frustrated and very, very down at times. You isolate yourself, so you get lonely. I do have friends who I go out with but I have to remember not to talk about my arthritis because people get sick of hearing about it - even though it’s on your mind all the time.”

In order to tackle the problem Trish has signed up to become a Champion Volunteer for the charity Arthritis Care, which runs a project entitled Living Well With Arthritis.

She is hoping to establish a peer support drop-in group in Kirkburton, at which arthritis patients can get together on a regular basis to share experiences and information. She said: “It will get me out of the house and, hopefully, get other people out of the house. It’s given me a purpose. The group is for people of all ages. I know of one young girl with arthritis who had two knee replacements by the age of 24.”

Arthritis is an umbrella term for a vast array of conditions - from gout and lupus to rheumatoid arthritis, which is an auto-immune disease. Trish also has the auto-immune condition giant cell arteritis, an inflammation of blood vessels in the head. Many arthritic diseases are painful enough to require constant pain medication and the use of anti-inflammatory drugs and steroids.

Trish has had two knee replacements and hip surgery and is on a cocktail of medication, including steroids. A side effect has been weight gain, in itself bad news for arthritis sufferers as excess weight puts strain on joints. She recently joined a slimming club to lose the four stones gained in the last two years since taking steroids, but says she’s battling against reduced mobility and an appetite stimulated by the drug.

Arthritis Care would like to hear from other arthritis patients in the area willing to work as volunteers at information and drop-in points (there’s one at Dewsbury Hospital), run peer support workshops (like Trish) or offer telephone advice sessions on practical subjects such as diet and exercise, pain management and living aids.

For her own group Trish would like to hear from people able to provide transport so that those without their own vehicles can attend.

“I want people to share their experiences,” says Trish, “so we can compare notes on medication, diet, benefits and pain management, that sort of thing.”

Over the last couple of years she’s faced practical issues, such as finding a single-storey house (a bungalow provided by Kirklees), getting a blue badge for her car, and accessing disability benefits to top up her pension. She understands the frustrations faced by disabled people undergoing fitness for work assessments. “There’s an assumption that you are putting it on,” she says, “and you can have a good day when you’re walking better. But the pain is awful. I lie in bed at night and it’s a dull, throbbing ache, that stops you sleeping. No-one wants to be like this. I get these really black moods, I’m on anti-depressants as well as everything else.”

Trish believes there may be a genetic component to her arthritis as other members of her family have developed joint problems. Many types of arthritis have no known cause but osteoarthritis may result from injury, obesity and ageing. While the condition can’t be cured, Arthritis Care says that early diagnosis, treatment and good management can delay the progression and ease symptoms. However, a survey conducted by the charity last year found that many people wait two years or more before seeking help with painful joints.

If you’d like to become a volunteer for Arthritis Care in the Kirklees area or help Trish’s venture contact Emma Marshall, Volunteer Co-ordinator, on 07968624377 or EmmaM@arthritiscare.org.uk

About arthritis

Osteoarthritis can cause joint pain and stiffness; it is more common in women and the elderly. It develops when the cartilage protecting bones changes and erodes.

Rheumatoid arthritis affects 700,000 people in the UK and is an auto-immune condition that causes inflammation of the joints.

There are forms of arthritis that affect children and young people, it is not just a condition of the elderly.

By the year 2030 it is estimated that there will be a 50% increase in the number of people living with arthritic conditions in the UK.

Figures from Arthritis Care show that last year around 1 in 5 of the general population consulted their GP about a musculo-skeletal problem such as arthritis and 7.5m working days were lost because of arthritic conditions.

According to the World Health Organisation arthritis is the leading cause of disability.

Losing excess weight, taking exercise and eating a healthy diet - some sufferers, like Trish, recommend a Mediterranean diet - can all help ease the painful symptoms.