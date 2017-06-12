Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Game of Thrones actress Lena Headey says Huddersfield’s A&E saved her brother’s life.

Headey, who grew up in Huddersfield, is among the town’s celebrities sharing their personal tales of the hospital as part the HRI Love Stories (www.hrilovestories.co.uk) exhibition.

The exhibition, by photographer Olivia Hemingway, contains new portraits and testimonies from Huddersfield’s most famous sons and daughters on why the town’s A&E should stay open.

Lena, who attended Shelley College, said: “When my brother was 14 he was misdiagnosed with flu. Pretty quickly it became clear he had meningitis.​

“He was taken to HRI and my mum called me to say I should come home because my brother wasn’t going to make it.

“He is still here. My brother. The care and brilliance of the staff at HRI saved his life.​

“Let’s not throw it away. It’s a lifeline and it needs love and investment.”

Jodie Whittaker, who grew up in Skelmanthorpe, has starred in numerous TV dramas including the ITV hit crime thriller Broadchurch.

Her late nephew and Emmerdale child actor Harry Whittaker, three, received treatment at the hospital.

Jodie said: “The HRI needs to be protected because of Ward 18, the children’s assessment unit.

“This is where people like Sue Richter and the community nursing team are going above and beyond to help children, like my nephew Harry.

“Without this, my family and so many others would be without vital care and support.”

Also providing personal tales and endorsements of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary are Sir Patrick Stewart, singer Georgia Harrup, author Joanne Harris, poet Simon Armitage, Huddersfield Town legend Andy Booth and the Giants’ Eorl Crabtree.

There are also testimonies from sound system creator Paul Huxtable, screenwriter Dan Cadan and theatre director Amanda Huxtable.

Olivia said: “I wanted to create a strong engaging series which related directly to the town.

“As I photographed and interviewed each person it really started to snowball, Sir Patrick Stewart suggested I shoot Andy Booth, Lena Headey put me in touch with Dan Cadan, Jodie Whittaker drove up from London especially for the photo shoot and it was clear how strongly people feel about the Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.”

HRI Love Stories, a collaboration with the Sharp publicity agency, runs at Mallinsons Brewery Taphouse, 5 Market Walk, until September 22. Admission is free.