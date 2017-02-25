Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the region’s top agricultural shows celebrates its 100th event this summer.

Emley Show is actually more than 120 years old – with the first show held in 1893 - but organisers are celebrating the 100th show in August.

Here are the dates of Emley and other agricultural shows in 2017.

Emley Show: Saturday, August 5, Factory Farm, near Emley Moor Mast.

The show promotes agricultural interests and raises funds to support local enterprises and individuals and provide an enjoyable family day out.

Honley Show: Saturday, June 10, Farnley Tyas showground.

This year will be the 95th show. The one-day event features livestock competitions, dog agility displays and a host of other competitions.

Mirfield Show: Sunday, August 20, Mirfield Showground.

(Photo: Tim Hoggarth)

The family show features everything from locally produced bread and cheese to rugs made from New Zealand sheep wool and a range of arts and crafts. There are classes and competitions – including, horses, dogs, rabbits, poultry, pigeons, flowers, vegetables and cookery.

The Great Yorkshire Show: Tuesday, July 11 – Thursday, July 13, at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate. It will be the 159th show and offers a first-hand experience of agriculture and rural life through demonstrations and exhibitions. Tickets available from March 1.