One of Huddersfield’s best known “exports” is really cleaning up.

Concentrated disinfectant Zoflora, made by Linthwaite-based Thornton & Ross, is now the UK’s top-selling disinfectant brand in both volume and value.

Figures from retail data firm Kantar Worldpanel show that the product which first appeared on shop shelves almost 100 years ago now accounts for more than 32% of volume sales in the disinfectant market – more than double that of its nearest competitor Dettol. It also accounts for more than 31% of the sales value of UK disinfectant sales.

Victoria Motley, Zoflora brand manager, said the product had seen consistently strong year-on-year growth since 2010. The trend was set to continue this year as sales for the first two months of the year are 17% ahead of budget.

Increased distribution saw 485 new stores stocking Zoflora in 2016 while Thornton & Ross has also invested in marketing and introduced new fragrances.

Said Victoria: “For several years, Zoflora has been the largest disinfectant brand by volume. However, recent months have seen us strengthen our sales revenue, to take us into the number one position in both volume and value sales. We are thrilled to be leading the market in our sector.”