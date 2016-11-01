Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The hunt starts today to find Huddersfield’s best designed buildings.

This is the fourth year Huddersfield Civic Society has run the Design Awards which gives its members and the public the chance to nominate their favourite buildings.

Last year the Society received nominations for a number of outstanding buildings. Trophies were presented at an awards ceremony in Huddersfield Town Hall.

Category winners in 2015 were residential development, 36-48 High Lane, Newsome; Castle Hill Living, 18 Wood Street; Adam Shaw Couture, Lindley; Spring Lodge, 27 Woodthorpe Terrace; Huddersfield Leisure Centre and a special Community Enhancement Award for the Milnsbridge Boulder Project.

The overall winner, 18 Wood Street, converted into residential use by Castle Hill Capital Holding, was a well executed project, retaining and restoring the historic external fabric. The building is better known as the ‘rebuilt’ George Inn following demolition of the original building in Market Place in the 1840s yet now creates bright but practical accommodation for students .

There are four categories – Best New Development, Best Shop Front, Best Refurbishment and Best Residential Development and nominate as many buildings as you like from each category. In addition the Society again will be teaming up with the Examiner so its readers have a chance to vote for the development which they feel has contributed most towards helping improve the quality and image of the town. Please do not nominate buildings that were winners in the 2015 awards.

Nominated buildings should fall within the former Huddersfield borough boundary between Outlane and Fixby in the north, Berry Brow and Almondbury in the south, Milnsbridge in the west and Cooper Bridge and Waterloo in the east. Projects must have been completed between July 1, 2014 and December 31, 2016. Members have until December 31 to submit their choices. From nominations submitted, a panel will choose the winners from each category and decide who receives the ‘Examiner Readers’ award’.

These winners will receive plaques and an HCS trophy will be awarded to the outright winner at an event in March 2017.

Think about quality of design and materials, appropriateness to street setting and adjacent property, accessibility, contribution to environmental sustainability and quality of landscaping

Completed nomination forms should be sent to R Huddleston, 3 Booth Bank, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield HD7 5XA, email: richardehuddleston@gmail.com or go to the Civic Society web site: www.huddersfieldcivicsociety.org.uk ‘Design Awards’ page, complete the form online and send to the address given.