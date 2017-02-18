Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It looks like Huddersfield's Goat Cafe - at the centre of a social media storm after a series of bizarre social media posts - may have closed down for good.

The vegan eatery in Trinity Street sparked controversy when a series of abusive posts appeared after owners Matt Ward and Dawn Silver told customers they were 'ditching the internet'.

The story went global, with people from Germany to Australia having their say.

And this afternoon, the latest post on its Facebook page said: "Well, that's it, we're calling it a day with the Café.Many thanks to all the lovely people who have visited over the past year. All the best to you. Love Matt & Dawn."

The post repeated an earlier link to a song on YouTube by ‘Djorn Und Matyas’.

The cafe had been closed since the furore erupted last weekend, and earlier this week a post on the cafe’s Facebook page said the venue would “remain closed for a few days as some essential rewiring works are needed on the mother ship”.

One post claimed Matt and Dawn were responsible for the comments.