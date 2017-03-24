Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield cyclist Ed Clancy has praised the defiance of London as he picked up an OBE from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.

Ed, Yorkshire’s most successful Olympian and already an MBE, said: “I think what has been so encouraging is to see the defiance and resilience in London, the people and the city in general.”

The Olympian from Holmbridge hailed MPs for setting a good example in getting back to work in the wake of the attack, which took place right outside the Houses of Parliament.

“From what I understand just reading the papers, the MPs were back to business, as they put it, the very next day,” he said.

“I think it’s setting a great example and it’s great to see that things are carrying on.”

London-born costume designer Jenny Beavan, awarded an OBE for services to drama, said she is glad to see that British people and Londoners in particular carried on in the aftermath of the attack.

The double Oscar-winner said: “I think you absolutely cannot give in to fear, that would be letting them win.”

Ms Beavan said she is glad to see the “amazing” human spirit around the capital.

(Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

West Yorkshire Police’s Temporary Assistant Chief Constable, Angela Williams, collected a Queen’s Police Medal.