The festive period is well underway in Kirklees as Christmas events took place over the weekend.

A Christmas tree festival took place at St Paul’s Methodist Church in Dalton.

Trees decorated by local organisations were on display from Friday to Sunday. There was live music on Saturday and a seasonal lunch on Sunday.

On Saturday, a Christmas market took place down in Honley.

In the past, it was organised by St Mary’s Church, but this year’s was organised by the Honley Business Association.

Adele Oxley, chair of the association, said: “It was a very festive event that the Honley Buisness Association are so proud to run.

“The cobbled street adds to the atmosphere and all the new gazebos in red looked like a picture post card.

“We can’t thank the volunteers enough. Without the community spirit pulling together, we couldn’t put the event on.

“The crowds were busier than ever with stall holders saying it was one of the best years ever. I think the weather played a great part.”

There was also a Christmas tree display in the village’s Trinity Church on Saturday and Sunday.

And on Sunday, around 100 people turned up to see Derek Highe’s Christmas lights switch-on up in Mirfield. For many locals, the annual event marks the start of Christmas.