Council chiefs are set to agree a £4 million loan to help make Huddersfield’s proposed new snow centre a reality.

The snow sports centre, which will feature a state-of-the-art artificial ski surface, will be the centrepiece of the £70 million HD One leisure and retail development.

HD One, based around the John Smith’s Stadium, is expected to be a major attraction for West Yorkshire and beyond.

The company behind the scheme – Kirklees Stadium Development Ltd (KSDL), which runs the stadium – has asked Kirklees Council for a £4 million loan to enable it to take charge of the snow centre.

The council’s ruling Cabinet will be asked to approve the “commercial” loan which will allow KSDL to take a majority stake in the snow centre.

That way the company will operate the centre and share in its profits.

A report to the meeting at Huddersfield Town Hall on Tuesday says that councillors are asked to support the loan in principle and delegate authority to chief executive Adrian Lythgo and Cabinet portfolio holder Clr Graham Turner to agree the final terms of the loan.

KSDL managing director Gareth Davies said the company had joined forces with Holmfirth-based Briton Engineering Developments Ltd, a world leader in artificial snow surfaces.

The firm, based at Scholes, has developed Snowflex, billed as the “world’s premier high performance synthetic system” which allows snow centres to be used year-round.

Briton Engineering has built snow centres across the world including the United States, Turkey, France, Spain and Denmark.

But, for the first time, Briton Engineering would be taking an equity stake in the £7 million Huddersfield centre.

KSDL will invest £4 million and Briton £1 million with the remaining £2 million share likely to go to a “private sector investor.”

Mr Davies said the investment was “strategically important” to Briton Engineering and the firm’s involvement as “world leaders” in the field was key.

KSDL has also received an earlier loan from the council of £9 million for a new hotel on the site, to be operated by Radisson.

The four-star business class Radisson Park Inn will cost £13 million in total.

Mr Davies said the latest loan would be the “second and last” from the council. He said the loan was on a “commercial” basis but declined to discuss the terms.

The Examiner revealed last week that restaurant chains already signed up for HD One include Nando’s, Five Guys and Zizzi. Hollywood Bowl will also operate a bowling alley.