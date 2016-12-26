Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The mystery yellow box which has appeared on a Slaithwaite street has proved a big talking point.

The metal-topped coffin-shaped box appeared in Hawthorn Road several weeks ago – but no-one seems to know what it’s for.

Enquiries by the Examiner have failed to come up with a definitive answer – so it’s been left to the wags on social media to suggest why it’s there and what it’s purpose is.

The box is about two-and-a-half feet long and is open at one end.

The best serious guess is that it’s a covering used by a broadband company in between the installation of junction boxes.

But Huddersfield folk weren’t happy with such a mundane explanation and took to social media to come up with their own weird and wonderful theories.

One reader, named only as Victoria, wrote on Twitter to say: “It will open on New Year’s Eve as four horsemen come riding out of it.”

The same user also suggested: “It’s a portal to another dimension for those who find Christmas too much.”

Twitter user Pop Pop Chris, of Mirfield, said: “It’s an emergency bedroom for people who stay out too late and find themselves locked out.”

Graeme Rimmer wrote on Facebook suggesting: “It’s the new Hilton Hedgepig Hotel”, while Amy Sutton insisted: “It’s a rat box.”