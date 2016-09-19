Login Register
Huddersfield's listed police box deserves a facelift says Almondbury councillor

'Tardis' in need of some TLC

Police box on Northgate, Almondbury
A listed police box which is the last one of its kind in Huddersfield should be renovated and preserved says a Kirklees councillor.

The box in the conservation area of Northgate, the main street through Almondbury, had been in use by West Yorkshire Police Force for many decades until recently.

Patrol officers used it to make calls, write up reports and to have a refreshment break.

Police box, Northgate, Almondbury
Clr Bernard McGuin, (Con, Almondbury), said: “It is not used by the police, has fallen into disrepair and is in need of TLC.

“Affectionately known as the Tardis or Dr. Who’s box, it is a listed building and I hope it can be saved for the community.

Police box in Northgate, Almondbury
“I met Toni Palmer, from the Police Estates Department recently to discuss how the box can be saved for the future."

Clr McGuin said his efforts began when two concerned residents Heather Marguettes and Sean Blake, contacted him about the box.

Travel to Almondbury and go back in time with a real-life Tardis!

ALMONDBURY isn't the first place you would think of when setting off on a journey through time and space.

