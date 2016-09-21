Huddersfield's Muslims gather to celebrate Eid

More than five hundred men, women and children in Huddersfield were among Muslims from around the world celebrating one of the most important festivals in the Islamic calendar.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Association members in Huddersfield were at their new Baitul Tauhid Mosque at the Pavilion on Spaines Road in Fartown on Tuesday, September 13.

The children wore new clothes and were offered gifts, sweets and money, food was served and friends and relatives gathered together.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Eid celebrations at Baitul Tauhid, Spaines Road, Fartown

The event was to mark Eid al-Adha, which marks the end of Hajj, an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca. It is also a time for Muslims to reflect on spiritual improvement.

The holy festival is distinct from Eid al-Fitr, the annual date that comes immediately after Ramadan, which was celebrated in July. Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Fitr are the two official holidays in Islam.

Several members of the Huddersfield community travelled to London to celebrate Eid-Ul-Adhia alongside 10,000 people at the biggest mosque in Western Europe, Baitul Futuh.

The Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims, which must be carried out at least once in their lifetime by all adult Muslims who are physically and financially capable of undertaking the journey, and can support their family during their absence.