The search for talent in gymnastics, dance and cheerleading has begun.

Huddersfield will benefit from a dedicated cheerleading and gymnastics hub, with additional hubs across Kirklees and Calderdale .

Young performers will have the chance to perform at sports events and enter competitions.

Huddersfield Community Trust’s dance department will work in partnership with Yorkshire Sport Foundation and local high schools in 2017 to make cheerleading, dance and gymnastics accessible to more children throughout Kirklees and Calderdale.

Almondbury Community School will host a cheerleading and gymnastics hub. Other hubs will be based at Batley , Halifax and Mixenden.

All high school hubs will work towards local events including the Big Dance Project, Kirklees/Calderdale School Games and Yorkshire Sport Foundation School Games and will be offered an extensive range of other exit routes including participation in game day performances, further education and competitive elite pathways.

All hubs catering for primary age children will be taught the basics in cheer/gymnastics with the option of working towards accredited core proficiency badges through British Gymnastics.

Where access permits they will be invited to perform at certain rugby league home games.

“We are so excited about the commencement of these hubs,” said organiser Bernie Morley.

“There is so much talent out there that we as coaches are desperate to help progress and develop, especially as cheerleading was given provisional Olympic recognition only last month.

“Who knows, we could have a few future Olympic athletes within our hubs.

“All the sessions will be run by current members of the 2017 Huddersfield Giants Community squad, so the knowledge and understanding of the coaches we have available is fantastic.”

For further information contact Bernie.morley@huddersfieldcommunitytrust.co.uk or call 01484 484163.