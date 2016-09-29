Login Register
Huddersfield's newest TK Maxx is open!

Check out bargain hunters first glimpse of new store

First customers at the new TK Maxx store are Amna and Ali Sajid and daughter Inaaya
Opening of TKMaxx, Great Northern Retail Park, Leeds Road, Huddersfield - First customers Amna and Ali Sajid and daughter Inaaya who is Examner Baby of the Year..

Shoppers queued to welcome the arrival of a new TK Maxx store to Huddersfield.

The new fashion chain opened its doors at Great Northern Retail Park at 9am on Wednesday to assembled bargain hunters.

And the first shoppers through the doors included the Examiner’s Baby of the Year Inaaya Ali.

Her mum and dad Sajid and Amna from Marsh were keen to be the first to get to the bargains.

And store manager Helen Jackson even invited Amna to cut the ribbon.

Sajid said: “It’s good for bargains. It looks a bit bigger than the other one in Kingsgate. It’s also a good location with free parking.”

TK Maxx district manager Lorraine Clarke said: “We are delighted to welcome Huddersfield shoppers to our new store at Great Northern Retail Park.

VIDEO: Meet the TK Maxx bargain hunters

New TX Maxx opens in Huddersfield
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

“They will be able to find a huge choice of great value style for the wardrobe and home interiors all under one roof.

“We have had a great response from our first customers and are inviting them to give feedback of their experiences.”

Staff at TK Maxx, Great Northern Retail Park, Leeds Road, Huddersfield
Staff at TK Maxx, Great Northern Retail Park, Leeds Road, Huddersfield

Shopper Harpreet Kaur, 47, of Brackenhall said: “I wanted to come down and see if there’s any bargains.

“It’s good price and good quality.”

Vanda Whiteley, 52, of Holmfirth, said: “TK Maxx is my favourite shop. To have a store here is good for free parking.”

Lynette Halleybone, of Almondbury, added: “I am a fan of TK. I heard about it opening in the paper so I thought I’d come along for the opening.

The new TK Maxx store's first customer Amna Sajid declares it open with manager Helen Jackson
The new TK Maxx store's first customer Amna Sajid declares it open with manager Helen Jackson

“It’s a more convenient location.”

The 15,000sq ft unit was previously occupied by JJB Sports, which folded in 2012.

The arrival of TK Maxx at the retail park follows the opening of homeware, leisure and gardening products store The Range in April last year to take over premises previously occupied by DIY business Homebase.

Other retailers on the site include Currys PC World, Next, First Choice Holidays, Pets at Home, Mothercare and Boots.

